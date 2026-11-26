Conditions are expected to improve on Sunday, with partly cloudy weather forecast for both Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Gauteng residents can expect more rain on Saturday before conditions improve on Sunday, when partly cloudy weather is forecast across Pretoria and Johannesburg.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) forecast indicates that both cities could experience thunderstorms at different intervals on Saturday, with temperatures reaching the mid-20s.

However, residents can look forward to partly cloudy conditions on Sunday, with temperatures expected to climb to 26°C in Pretoria and 24°C in Johannesburg.

Gauteng weather forecast for Saturday

Pretoria residents can expect showers and thundershowers in the early hours of Saturday, with similar conditions forecast for the afternoon and evening.

The temperature is expected to reach 27°C at 2am before dropping to 23°C by 8am. It will remain relatively cool during the afternoon, with temperatures reaching 24°C at 2pm and again at 8pm.

The forecast indicates that conditions will be cloudy at 8am before showers and thundershowers return later in the day.

Johannesburg will experience similar conditions, with showers and thundershowers forecast for the early morning, afternoon and evening.

Temperatures in the city are expected to start at 24°C at 2am before dropping to 21°C by 8am. The mercury is forecast to reach 22°C in the afternoon and remain at that level into the evening.

Cloudy conditions are expected in Johannesburg at 8am, followed by showers and thundershowers later in the day.

Gauteng weather forecast for Sunday

Conditions are expected to improve on Sunday, with partly cloudy weather forecast for both Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Pretoria will record a temperature of 23°C in the early hours before warming up to 26°C by 2pm.

Johannesburg residents can expect temperatures of 22°C at 2am, rising to 24°C in the afternoon.

The forecast indicates partly cloudy conditions throughout the day in both cities.

Provincial weather forecast

While Saturday’s forecast points to unsettled weather across Gauteng, Sunday is expected to bring more favourable conditions, with partly cloudy skies and warmer afternoon temperatures.

Residents planning outdoor activities should take Saturday’s showers and thundershowers into consideration, particularly in the afternoon and evening.

The weather is expected to become more settled on Sunday, although partly cloudy conditions will persist across the province.