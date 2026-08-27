Gauteng weekend weather: Will clouds clear?

Pretoria and Johannesburg can expect 'clear skies', with no rain expected across either city.

Gauteng residents can expect a mostly clear and dry weekend, with temperatures reaching the mid-20s in Pretoria and remaining in the low 20s in Johannesburg, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecast.

The province is set for settled conditions on Saturday and Sunday, with no rainfall expected in either Pretoria or Johannesburg.

Pretoria set for warmer weekend

Pretoria will see clear skies on Saturday, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 12°C to a maximum of 24°C.

The weather service forecasts no rainfall for the capital, with a rain probability of 0% and an expected rain amount of 0mm.

Winds will come from the east-northeast at about 9.26km/h, equivalent to 5 knots.

Sunday will bring similarly clear conditions, with temperatures expected to climb slightly higher.

The minimum temperature will remain at 12°C, while the maximum will reach 25°C.

The forecast also shows a 0% chance of rain and 0mm of rainfall for the day.

Humidity is expected to sit at about 55% on Saturday before dropping to 50% on Sunday.

Johannesburg remains cool and dry

Johannesburg will be slightly cooler than Pretoria throughout the weekend.

Saturday will start with a minimum temperature of 11°C before reaching a maximum of 22°C during the day.

The city is expected to experience “clear skies”, with a 0% probability of rain and 0mm of expected rainfall.

Winds will blow from the north-northeast at around 9.26km/h, or 5 knots.

Sunday will remain dry and clear, with temperatures ranging from 11°C to 22°C.

The wind direction is expected to shift to north, while wind speeds will remain around 9.26km/h.

The rain probability will remain at 0%, with no rainfall forecast.

Humidity in Johannesburg is expected to decrease from 55% on Saturday to 50% on Sunday.

No rain expected across the weekend

The forecast points to favourable conditions for Gauteng residents planning outdoor activities, with both major centres expected to remain dry.

Pretoria is likely to be the warmer of the two cities, reaching 25°C on Sunday, while Johannesburg will peak at 22°C on both days.

Residents should nevertheless prepare for chilly mornings, with minimum temperatures dropping to between 11°C and 12°C before warming up during the day.

Overall, the weather service forecasts a “clear skies” weekend for both Pretoria and Johannesburg, with no rain expected across either city.