When will it warm up? Cold spell hits Gauteng

Last week, the province experienced heatwave-like conditions with the mercury topping 30°C in Johannesburg and 33°C in Pretoria.

Joburg residents have taken out their blankets, and children have worn warmer clothes to school, as a cold spell sweeps across Gauteng.

While Gauteng is currently in its summer season, the region is experiencing a notable dip in temperatures due to a cut-off low system bringing overcast and wet conditions.

Cold weather

However, the weather turned colder, with overcast skies, strong gusts of wind, and even rain in some areas.

The cold weather is a stark reminder that winter is coming.

Temperatures

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast temperatures dropping to a minimum of 11°C in Johannesburg, with a high of 23°C on Monday.

Pretoria is forecasted to have a minimum of 12°C and a high of 26°C. The weather in both cities is expected to get warmer during the week.

Motorists have been urged to take precautions on the roads during the adverse weather conditions.

Alerts

While Saws has not issued any alerts for Monday, it has given a fire danger warning and an advisory.

“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern part of Namakwa District of the Northern Cape, including the Matzikama and Swartland municipalities of the Western Cape.

“Very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the western parts of Northern Cape, West Coast District, vast parts of the Western Cape (except in the southern parts),” Saws said.

Cyclone Gezani

Meanwhile, Saws continues to closely monitor tropical cyclone Gezani, currently located in the Mozambique Channel.

Gezani, which developed over the south-west Indian Ocean to the east of Madagascar, made landfall over Madagascar as a tropical cyclone on Tuesday afternoon.

After moving inland, it weakened to an overland depression before entering the Mozambique Channel.

Upon entering the Mozambique Channel, where environmental conditions are favourable, the system intensified to tropical storm status and subsequently to tropical cyclone stage.

