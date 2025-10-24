Weather

Gloomy weekend for Cape Town? Here's what the weather service expects

Gareth Cotterell

24 October 2025

Cool and rainy weather expected in Cape Town on Saturday and Sunday.

Cloudy weather Cape Town cool weekend

Picture: iStock

Cape Town residents might have to keep their jerseys and blankets out this weekend as the weather is expected to be cool and gloomy.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said the Western Cape will experience cloudy and chilly conditions on both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s forecast for Cape Town

Saturday’s temperatures will range between 13°C and 19°C, with gentle winds of between 5 and 10 knots.

Isolated showers are expected, with 3mm of rain forecast.

Although most of Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy, rain is expected after sunset.

Humidity levels will start at 75% during the day, drop to 55% in the afternoon, then rise back to 70% at night.

Colder Sunday expected

Temperatures are expected to drop further on Sunday, ranging from 11°C to 16°C.

Although the weather service says scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, the expected rainfall is still 3mm.

Moderate winds of 20 knots are expected to come from a southerly direction.

The humidity will reach 70% in the morning, drop to 50% in the afternoon, then rise to 65% after sunset.

Damp and cool conditions for the weekend

The weather service said the weekend in Cape Town will be dominated by partly cloudy, cool conditions, with isolated to scattered showers and even thundershowers possible.

Residents can expect colder conditions along the coast.

