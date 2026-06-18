Grey skies, cool days: What Gauteng can expect this weekend

The forecast for both major Gauteng metros shows dry conditions throughout the weekend.

Cloudy but dry conditions are expected across Gauteng this weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting cool temperatures and no chance of rain for both Pretoria and Johannesburg.

The forecast indicates that residents can expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions on Saturday and Sunday, while daytime temperatures remain below 20°C.

Pretoria forecast

In Pretoria, Saturday will start off cloudy before conditions become partly cloudy in the morning. Cloudy skies are expected again during the afternoon before clearing slightly in the evening.

Saws forecasts temperatures of 14°C at 2am, 12°C at 8am, 17°C at 2pm and 14°C at 8pm.

According to the weather service, Pretoria’s temperature will range between a minimum of 10°C and a maximum of 18°C on Saturday.

The forecast also shows a rain amount of 0mm and a rain probability of 0%.

On Sunday, cloudy conditions are expected during the morning before becoming partly cloudy later in the day.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 11°C at 8am and 14°C at 8pm.

Saws predicts a minimum temperature of 10°C and a maximum of 17°C for the capital city on Sunday, with a rain amount of 0mm and a rain probability of 0%.

Johannesburg forecast

Johannesburg is also expected to experience cloudy to partly cloudy conditions throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, the city will be cloudy during the early hours, partly cloudy in the morning, cloudy again during the afternoon and partly cloudy by the evening.

Forecast temperatures are expected to reach 13°C at 2am, 10°C at 8am, 15°C at 2pm and 12°C at 8pm.

Saws forecasts a minimum temperature of 9°C and a maximum of 15°C for Johannesburg on Saturday.

The weather service said the city can expect a rain amount of 0mm and a rain probability of 0%.

Sunday will begin with cloudy conditions before skies become partly cloudy later in the day.

Temperatures are forecast to be 10°C at 8am and 12°C at 8pm.

According to Saws, Johannesburg’s temperature will range between a minimum of 9°C and a maximum of 14°C on Sunday. The forecast again indicates a rain amount of 0mm and a rain probability of 0%.

No rain expected

The forecast for both major Gauteng metros shows dry conditions throughout the weekend.

Saws forecasts a rain probability of 0% and a rain amount of 0mm for both Saturday and Sunday in Pretoria and Johannesburg, while cloudy and partly cloudy skies dominate across the province.