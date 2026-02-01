Heat, storms and fire alerts: Here’s the weather SA should expect on Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 2 February 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions for Monday, 2 February, with isolated to scattered thundershowers possible over the central and eastern parts of the country.

Here is what you need to know.

Weather warnings for 2 February 2026

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours over Gauteng, the Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga, the southern parts of Limpopo, as well as the eastern parts of the North West and the Free State.

It said localised flooding of roads and bridges, damage to settlements, strong winds and excessive lightning and hail can be expected.

Fire warning

Saws also warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over vast parts of the Northern Cape and in places over the Free State, as well as Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality in the North West and Beaufort West Local Municipality in the Western Cape.

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi and northern parts of Alfred Nzo District Municipalities in the Eastern Cape until Wednesday.

Extremely uncomfortable and humid conditions will also be experienced over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Then, extremely hot conditions are expected in places over Beaufort West and Prince Albert Local Municipalities in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 2 February:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy warm day but hot conditions in the extreme north, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

ALSO READ: Parts of OR Tambo International Airport flooded [WATCH]

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog along the escarpment and western Lowveld. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the Lowveld, where it will be hot.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog along the southern escarpment; otherwise, expect cloudy and warm to hot conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

It will become partly cloudy in the south-west by afternoon.

North West:

Fine day, becoming partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the extreme east. No rainfall expected in the extreme south-west.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine conditions, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy along the coast in the morning, where it will be warm. Otherwise fine and hot to very hot weather, becoming partly cloudy over the eastern and northern parts in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Residents can expect morning fog over the southern and western parts, where it will be cool in some places. Otherwise, partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot over the Central Karoo. It will be cloudy along the south coast with isolated showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy in places in the south at first, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the north. It will be warm in places along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy with morning fog south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be a fine and hot to very hot day. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming fresh north of Durban in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: “Extreme”

NOW READ: Severe thunderstorm warnings for Sunday in several provinces