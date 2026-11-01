Heavy rain and flooding expected in these three provinces on Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Monday, 02 November 2026.

A level 4 warning for three provinces, a level 2 warning for the KwaZulu-Natal coast, a level 1 warning for four provinces, and no fire danger warnings or advisories

Heavy downpours, hail and flooding are expected across parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, 2 November, with further severe thunderstorms likely in four other provinces.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 2 November 2026

Impact-based warnings

A yellow level 4 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms over the extreme south-central parts of Limpopo, the Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga (except the extreme south-west), and the western and north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning could result in flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements.

A yellow level 2 warning is in place for severe thunderstorms along the KwaZulu-Natal coast and adjacent interior between Port Edward and Mtubatuba.

Heavy downpours, strong gusty winds, hail and lightning could lead to localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements.

A yellow level 1 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms over the extreme north-eastern escarpment areas of the Eastern Cape, the eastern parts of the Free State, the southern parts of Gauteng and the extreme south-western parts of Mpumalanga.

This could lead to localised flooding and damage to settlements, property and temporary structures, as well as localised disruption to power supply and communications.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 2 November:

Gauteng:

It will be hot in places in the north. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “low”.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy conditions in the north in the morning, with fog patches on the escarpment.

Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme north-east.

Limpopo:

It will be fine in the north at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

These will be widespread in the extreme south-central parts, where it will become cloudy. No rainfall is expected in the extreme north-east.

North West:

It will be partly cloudy and hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east, where it will be cloudy.

Free State:

Expect partly cloudy and warm conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east, where it will be cloudy.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine in the extreme west. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-east.

It will be hot in places in the central and eastern parts.

Along the coast, the wind will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

It will be cloudy over the southern and eastern parts, with isolated showers in the north-east and along the south coast.

Otherwise, expect partly cloudy and cool conditions, but fine in the west.

It will be warm over the West Coast district.

Along the coast, the wind will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong along the west and south-west coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in places in the north. Otherwise, expect cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.

Along the coast, the wind will be light to moderate south-easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be partly cloudy and warm in places in the north-west.

Otherwise, expect cloudy and cold to cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread along the coast and adjacent interior.

Along the coast, the wind will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be cloudy and cold to cool, but warm in places in the north.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected along the coast and adjacent interior, and widespread elsewhere.

Along the coast, the wind will be light to moderate south-westerly at first.

Otherwise, it will be southerly to south-easterly, but northerly to north-easterly north of Cape Vidal.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “low”.