Heavy rain expected in Cape Town on Sunday

Motorists and residents are likely to face wet and uncomfortable conditions on Sunday as the rain intensifies across Cape Town.

Cape Town residents can expect a mostly calm and dry Saturday before wet and windy conditions move in on Sunday, according to the latest forecast from the South African Weather Service.

The weather service has forecast clear skies and cool conditions for most of Saturday, with rain expected to arrive early on Sunday and continue throughout the day.

Fine and cool conditions on Saturday

Saturday is expected to start with clear skies and cool temperatures in the early morning.

According to the forecast, humidity is expected to be 80% at both 2am and 8am, while temperatures are expected to range between 12°C and 13°C.

Conditions are expected to warm up slightly by the afternoon, with “high-level clouds” forecast at 2pm and temperatures peaking at 18°C.

The weather service said Saturday’s overall forecast includes a minimum temperature of 11°C and a maximum of 18°C.

“Rain Amount: 0mm” and “Rain Probability: 0%,” the forecast stated.

Winds are expected to remain relatively light in the morning at 9.3km/h before increasing to 18.5km/h from the north-west later in the day.

Cloudy conditions are expected by Saturday evening, with temperatures cooling to around 15°C.

Wet and windy Sunday

Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate significantly on Sunday, with widespread rain forecast across the city.

The forecast predicts “moderate rain” at 2am, followed by “heavy rain showers” conditions at both 8am and 2pm.

Rain showers are expected to continue into Sunday evening.

The weather service forecast a 100% chance of rain on Sunday, with rainfall amounts expected to reach 40mm.

Temperatures are expected to remain much cooler throughout the day, with Sunday’s maximum temperature forecast at 15°C and the minimum at 11°C.

Strong northwesterly winds are also expected to accompany the wet weather.

Wind speeds are forecast to increase from 27.8km/h during the early hours of Sunday morning to 46.3km/h by 2pm.

Humidity levels are expected to remain elevated throughout the day, ranging between 60% and 85%.

Motorists and residents are likely to face wet, uncomfortable conditions on Sunday as rain intensifies across Cape Town.