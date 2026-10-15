Here is how hot it will be in Gauteng this weekend

While both cities are expected to experience hot conditions, Joburg residents should be prepared for the possibility of afternoon showers

Gauteng residents can expect hot conditions this weekend, with temperatures reaching 34°C in Pretoria and a chance of showers and thundershowers in Johannesburg on Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Both cities are forecast to experience warm conditions on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies expected in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Pretoria weather forecast

Pretoria is expected to reach a maximum temperature of 34°C on both Saturday and Sunday, with minimum temperatures of 22°C forecast for the two days.

Saturday will start mostly clear, with skies becoming clear in the morning. Partly cloudy conditions are expected during the afternoon, followed by mostly clear skies in the evening.

Temperatures will rise from 23°C in the early hours to 26°C at 8am, reaching 30°C by 2pm before easing slightly to 29°C at 8pm.

The weather service forecasts no rainfall for Pretoria on Saturday, with a 0% chance of rain and no expected rainfall accumulation.

On Sunday, temperatures are forecast to range between 22°C and 34°C. Mostly clear conditions are expected in the early hours, before skies become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The temperature is forecast to reach 29°C by 2pm, with winds from the north-north-east at 18.52km/h.

Johannesburg weather forecast

Johannesburg residents can expect slightly cooler conditions than Pretoria, although temperatures will remain warm.

Saturday’s forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 20°C and a maximum of 32°C. The city will start with partly cloudy conditions before clear skies develop in the morning.

However, the weather service forecasts showers and thundershowers during the afternoon, with a 30% chance of rain and an expected rainfall accumulation of 3mm.

Temperatures are forecast to rise from 22°C at 2am to 24°C at 8am, reaching 28°C by 2pm before dropping to 27°C in the evening.

The forecast indicates that conditions will clear again by Saturday evening, with mostly clear skies expected at 8pm.

On Sunday, Johannesburg is expected to record temperatures between 20°C and 31°C. Partly cloudy conditions are forecast during the early hours and afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to reach 27°C by 2pm, with no rainfall accumulation forecast.

What to expect this weekend

While both cities are expected to experience hot conditions, Johannesburg residents should be prepared for the possibility of afternoon showers and thundershowers on Saturday.

Pretoria, meanwhile, is forecast to remain dry throughout the weekend, with temperatures reaching 34°C on both days.

Johannesburg’s maximum temperature is expected to drop slightly from 32°C on Saturday to 31°C on Sunday, while Pretoria’s forecast maximum will remain unchanged at 34°C.