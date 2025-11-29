Here is what to expect from the weather on Sunday

The Northern and Western Cape can expect clear skies, while scattered isolated showers are expected in Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KZN.

South Africans planning a day out in the western parts of the country can count on sunshine as any chance of rain is limited to areas in north-east.

Sunday’s weather forecast predicts a mild November day with only a yellow level two warning in place for parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

Heavy downpours are expected in areas between Johannesburg and Ermelo, bringing the possibility of localised flooding of low-lying areas.

Sunday 30 November weather

Clear skies will stretch across the western half of the county with isolated showers predicted for much of the central interior.

However, scattered showers are predicted throughout the eastern parts of the country, from the south of KwaZulu-Natal all the way north to Limpopo and the parts of the North West.

More intense showers are expected in parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

Johannesburg should start the day out mostly clear before the developing of evening thundershowers.

The city can expect temperatures ranging from 16°C to 29°C, with a 30% chance of rain.

Similar conditions are predicted for Pretoria which will be most clear in the morning, with the 55% humidity developing into evening showers.

Temperatures in the capital are forecast to be between 18°C and 31°C, with a 30% chance of rain.

Coastal and interior regions

Cape Town will be sunny but mild with morning temperatures starting the day in the mid teens before peaking at 21°C at around 2pm.

Durban’s tempratures will hover between 21°C and 24°C throughout the day with the highest probability of rain coming between 11am and 3pm.

The thermometer at sunrise in Bloemfontein will read roughly 12°C on Sunday morning, rising to 26°C by the early afternoon.

There will be a light possibility of rain in that part of the Free State, most likely around 3pm.

In the Eastern Cape, overnight showers could contribute to overcast skies in the morning, with tempratures peaking in the low twenties throughout the province.

