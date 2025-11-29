Weather

Home » News » South Africa » Weather

Here is what to expect from the weather on Sunday

Picture of Jarryd Westerdale

By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

3 minute read

29 November 2025

09:07 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The Northern and Western Cape can expect clear skies, while scattered isolated showers are expected in Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KZN.

Weather forecast for Sunday 30 November.

Picture: iStock

South Africans planning a day out in the western parts of the country can count on sunshine as any chance of rain is limited to areas in north-east.

Sunday’s weather forecast predicts a mild November day with only a yellow level two warning in place for parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

Heavy downpours are expected in areas between Johannesburg and Ermelo, bringing the possibility of localised flooding of low-lying areas.

Sunday 30 November weather

Clear skies will stretch across the western half of the county with isolated showers predicted for much of the central interior.

However, scattered showers are predicted throughout the eastern parts of the country, from the south of KwaZulu-Natal all the way north to Limpopo and the parts of the North West.

More intense showers are expected in parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

Johannesburg should start the day out mostly clear before the developing of evening thundershowers.

The city can expect temperatures ranging from 16°C to 29°C, with a 30% chance of rain.

Similar conditions are predicted for Pretoria which will be most clear in the morning, with the 55% humidity developing into evening showers.  

Temperatures in the capital are forecast to be between 18°C and 31°C, with a 30% chance of rain.

RELATED ARTICLES

Coastal and interior regions

Cape Town will be sunny but mild with morning temperatures starting the day in the mid teens before peaking at 21°C at around 2pm.

Durban’s tempratures will hover between 21°C and 24°C throughout the day with the highest probability of rain coming between 11am and 3pm.

The thermometer at sunrise in Bloemfontein will read roughly 12°C on Sunday morning, rising to 26°C by the early afternoon.

There will be a light possibility of rain in that part of the Free State, most likely around 3pm.

In the Eastern Cape, overnight showers could contribute to overcast skies in the morning, with tempratures peaking in the low twenties throughout the province.

NOW READ: These major Gauteng routes will experience heavy traffic ahead of prayer day on Sunday

Read more on these topics

Cape Town Durban Johannesburg weather

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Will Donald Trump grant SA visas to attend G20 Summit in US? Mashatile explains [VIDEO]
Weather Brace for very bad weather in Joburg and other parts of SA this weekend
Politics Will G20 countries help South Africa after US tries to bar it from 2026 meeting?
News Who’s vying for NPA top job alongside Simelane? What you need to know about the candidates
News ‘Salvaging’ R360m tenders and redirecting targets: Inside ‘Cat’ Matlala’s meeting with Mkhwanazi

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships