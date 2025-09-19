Here’s what weather to expect in Cape Town this weekend

Got weekend plans? Here's what the weather will be like in the Mother City over the next few days.

The South African Weather Service has forecast clear and dry weather for Cape Town on Saturday, with no rain expected throughout the day.

Temperatures are set to range between a cool 10°C in the early morning and a pleasant 19°C in the afternoon.

Dry conditions forecast for Saturday

According to the service’s forecast, humidity will be relatively moderate, starting at 70% at 2am and rising to 75% by 8am before easing back to 70% at 2pm

By 8pm, humidity levels are expected to climb again to around 90% as cooler evening air sets in.

Wind conditions will remain light to moderate, shifting from a south-westerly direction overnight to north-westerly by the afternoon and back to south-south-westerly by the evening.

Wind speeds are expected to peak at around 10 knots (approximately 18.5 km/h) in the afternoon, helping to keep conditions comfortable.

The service noted that Saturday will begin with high-level cloud cover before becoming mostly cloudy in the morning.

Skies are expected to clear by the afternoon, with clear conditions continuing into the night.

Partly cloudy and slightly warmer on Sunday

Cape Town will see slightly warmer weather on Sunday, with maximum temperatures expected to reach 20°C and a minimum of 12°C.

No rain is expected, and the probability of precipitation remains at 0% for the day.

Humidity levels are forecast to be higher in the morning, reaching around 85% at 8am, and tapering slightly to 80% by 8pm.

The city will experience light south-easterly winds in the morning and south-south-easterly winds by the evening, with speeds ranging from 5 to 10 knots (about 9–18.5 km/h).

The service said conditions on Sunday would be partly cloudy throughout the day, providing occasional breaks of sunshine.

Calm and dry weekend ahead

Overall, the weather service has indicated that Cape Town residents can expect a calm, dry weekend with comfortable spring temperatures, clear skies on Saturday, and partly cloudy conditions on Sunday.

No rainfall is on the horizon for either day.

