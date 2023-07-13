Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in Northern Cape on Friday

By Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions over the Kai !Garib Local Municipality of the Northern Cape on Friday.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and animal life,” warned the weather service.

No rainfall for tomorrow, 14 July 2023 except drizzle over Limpopo escarpment in the morning, issued 13 July 2023. pic.twitter.com/r36d9ntc1G— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 13, 2023

While no rain is expected on Friday, the weather service expects drizzle over the Limpopo escarpment in the morning.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog over the Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool but cloudy in the east.

ALSO READ: Weather Service issues level 1 warning for wind

Limpopo: Morning drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool. It will be cloudy in the east.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool weather.

Free State: Morning fog in the east, otherwise fine and cold to cool weather.

Northern Cape: Fine, windy and cool but cold weather in the south and west, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming moderate north-westerly from the afternoon.

Western Cape: Morning fog along the south coast and the central interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming north-westerly in the west from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

ALSO READ: Showers expected in parts of the country on Wednesday

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool weather. The wind along the coast will be light northerly to north-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool weather. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the western parts, otherwise fine and cool but partly cloudy in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High