Is the cold snap over? Here is your Gauteng weekend weather update

By Oratile Mashilo

12 June 2025

The weather service predicts a chilly start on Saturday morning, with zero rain expected in both cities of Gauteng.

Weekend weather

Despite a heavy hit from the cold snap, Gauteng residents can expect a little warmth over the weekend.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), it will be fine and cold to cool, with no weather warnings in place.

Pretoria weather

In a forecast issued on Wednesday, the weather service predicts a chilly start in Pretoria on Saturday morning. Temperatures will dip to 7°C before climbing to a cool 19°C by mid-afternoon.

Skies will remain clear, with a light southwest breeze throughout the day.

Humidity levels are expected to increase from 50% at 2am to 60% by midday, making for a crisp winter day.

Sunday in Pretoria will be partly cloudy, with temperatures ranging between 8°C and 20°C.

Winds are expected to shift slightly to a southwesterly direction by 8am, while humidity remains steady at 55%.

No rainfall is expected, with the rain probability sitting at 0% for both days.

Johannesburg forecast

In Johannesburg, Saturday brings a similarly dry forecast. Morning temperatures will start at 7°C, rising to 17°C by the afternoon.

Clear skies will persist throughout the day, accompanied by a northerly wind. Humidity will vary between 55% in the morning and 40% by the evening.

Sunday’s conditions in Johannesburg are slightly, with partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are forecast to be 8°C and 18°C, respectively. Southwesterly winds will continue.

With no rain expected and mild temperatures, it’s a perfect winter weekend to enjoy outdoor activities, but don’t forget a warm jacket for the early mornings.

