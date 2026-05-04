Weather warning for Tuesday

These severe weather conditions are expected to last until Wednesday morning, posing risks of localised flooding to infrastructure, bridges and settlements.

The MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has placed disaster management teams on high alert to monitor a cut-off low-pressure system expected to impact the province from Tuesday, 5 May 2026.

On Sunday, the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for flooding, hail, damaging winds, and fire danger in parts of the country.

Severe Weather Conditions

As the winter season approaches, residents are urged to prioritise safety when heating their homes as temperatures plunge.

The weather service has issued a level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, heavy rains and damaging winds across southern KZN, including eThekwini, Msunduzi and Ray Nkonyeni.

These conditions are expected to last until Wednesday morning, posing risks of localised flooding to infrastructure, bridges and settlements.

Cautions

Buthelezi has assured residents that all necessary preparations have been made to keep the province safe during severe weather.

“Our disaster management teams across all municipalities have finalised winter readiness plans to protect lives and infrastructure,” said Buthelezi.

“We are coordinating with social partners and sister departments to ensure a rapid, integrated response to any localised emergencies.”

The department has warned against the use of unsupervised use of braziers and generators. Parents have also been urged to be extra cautious by watching their kids closely and never leaving them unattended near heaters, due to fire and respiratory risks.

“We call upon all residents to exercise extreme caution and adhere to safety protocols.”

Safety Tips

Residents and farmers are advised to stay indoors, avoid travelling on low-lying bridges, streams and rivers, and to move livestock to sheltered areas to prevent injury from hail or flying debris.

Motorists are to be extra cautious while driving, especially during heavier rains, as it is better to drive and park in safer areas. Drivers have also been cautioned against driving through flooded areas.

“Never try to walk, swim or drive in swift-flowing water. Even if the water is 15cm deep, it can sweep you off your feet.”

Residents are finally encouraged to monitor rising water levels and evacuate to a safer or higher place when water levels rise.