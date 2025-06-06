KZN ready to tackle weather threats during Comrades Marathon

KZN Cogta is ready to respond to weather emergencies as thousands gather for the Comrades Marathon this weekend.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has assured the public that the department is prepared to respond to any weather-related challenges this week.

As KZN welcomes thousands of Comrades Marathon runners, the MEC said that public safety remains the department’s top priority.

Comrades Marathon weather warnings

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned runners to expect predominantly mild to warm and windy conditions, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies.

“However, runners should be aware of a cool change in the weather later in the day when a coastal low and cold front are expected to move northwards up the KwaZulu-Natal coast, introducing colder, more moist conditions to the coast and adjacent interior,” Saws warned.

There will also be a risk of showers or thunderstorms developing over the Drakensberg, spreading to the coast in the evening.

ALSO READ: Comrades Marathon: Top five men’s and women’s contenders

Amid weather warnings, KZN Cogta announced that it has mobilised disaster management teams to ensure a coordinated response.

“Our teams will be closely monitoring routes starting from today, especially as runners on Sunday and spectators begin their journeys from Sunday evening after the conclusion of the race,” Buthelezi said in a briefing on Friday.

KZN’s preparations

The MEC outlined the province’s preparations for the Comrades Marathon, including stockpiling relief supplies such as blankets, mattresses, and non-perishable foods.

Buthelezi emphasised that provincial centres and public facilities stand ready to provide temporary shelter. He also urged road users to exercise caution due to the forecasted weather conditions.

Municipalities will monitor road conditions and announce closures and traffic redirects if necessary.

ALSO READ: Here’s when snow could fall in your province

“Our social partners are also ready to deploy relief to strategically identified high-risk areas, especially along major travel routes,” the MEC said.

Buthelezi explained that the focus extends beyond the immediate cold front to the broader winter season, with a well-developed and regularly updated winter contingency plan.

Winter plan

The province’s plan includes conducting proactive risk assessments to identify areas most vulnerable to winter disasters such as floods, heavy snowfall, and extreme cold.

The MEC affirmed the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and resilience of communities throughout the winter season.

“We have immense confidence in our dedicated disaster management teams and our valued partners who work tirelessly to mitigate the impact of severe weather,” he said.

NOW READ: Five tips for novices from Comrades Marathon legend Louis Massyn