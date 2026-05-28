Last weekend of autumn to bring chilly weather to Gauteng

The weather service forecast mild daytime temperatures for both cities on Saturday and Sunday

Residents in Gauteng can expect a cool and mostly dry weekend, with partly cloudy conditions forecast across Pretoria and Johannesburg, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The weather service forecast mild daytime temperatures for both cities on Saturday and Sunday, while rain is unlikely despite cloudy spells expected throughout the weekend.

Pretoria forecast

In Pretoria, Saturday is expected to start with clear skies in the early hours before conditions turn cloudy by 8am and partly cloudy later in the day.

Saws forecast temperatures of 15°C at 2am, dipping slightly to 14°C at 8am, before climbing to 19°C by 2pm. Temperatures are then expected to cool to 17°C by 8pm.

The weather service said Pretoria’s minimum temperature on Saturday will be 12°C, with a maximum of 22°C.

Saws also forecast a rain amount of 3mm for the capital city on Saturday, although the probability of rain remains at 0%.

Winds are expected to remain light throughout the day, blowing mainly from the east and south-west at speeds of up to 9.3km/h.

On Sunday, Pretoria residents can expect partly cloudy skies in the morning, with clouds developing by the evening.

“The minimum temperature will be 12°C and the maximum temperature 22°C,” Saws forecast.

Morning temperatures are expected to be 14°C at 8am, rising to 17°C by 8pm.

The weather service forecast no rainfall for Sunday, with a 0% chance of rain.

Johannesburg conditions

Johannesburg is also expected to experience cool, stable weather this weekend.

On Saturday, clear skies are forecast in the early hours, with cloudy and partly cloudy conditions developing later in the day.

Temperatures are expected to range from 13°C in the morning to 18°C in the afternoon. Evening temperatures are forecast at 16°C.

Saws said Johannesburg’s minimum temperature on Saturday will be 12°C, with a maximum of 21°C.

“No rainfall is expected, with a rain probability of 0%,” the weather service forecast.

Light winds from the north-east and south-west are expected at speeds of up to 9.3km/h.

For Sunday, Johannesburg residents can expect partly cloudy conditions in the morning and cloudy skies by the evening.

Temperatures are forecast to start at 13°C at 8am and rise to 16°C by 8pm.

The weather service said the city’s temperatures will range between a minimum of 12°C and a maximum of 21°C on Sunday, with no rainfall expected.