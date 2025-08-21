A braai or Netflix binge under the blanket? Here’s what weather to expect in Gauteng this weekend

Have we seen the last of winter?

Gauteng residents can expect fine and warm weather this weekend, with cooler mornings and evenings as spring approaches.

South African Weather Service (Saws) said conditions would remain stable with clear skies and no rain expected across the province.

“Fine and warm weather conditions are expected in Gauteng from today into the early part of next week. Minimum temperatures will remain cold as the spring season approaches,” forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said.

Pretoria forecast

Meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela said: “Fine and cool conditions are expected in Gauteng, but it will be warm in places over the northern parts of the province.”

In Pretoria, Saturday will be marked by clear skies throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 30°C in the afternoon before cooling to around 23°C by 8pm. The minimum temperature will drop to 13°C.

Wind speeds will remain light in the morning but pick up slightly to 15 knots by the afternoon.

Humidity levels will stay low, ranging between 10% and 20%.

On Sunday, Pretoria residents can expect another day of clear skies. The maximum temperature will reach 29°C, with the minimum again dipping to 13°C. No rainfall is forecast, and humidity will remain around 20%.

ALSO READ: Weather alert: A warm Thursday ahead

Johannesburg forecast

Johannesburg will also enjoy sunny conditions over the weekend. On Saturday, temperatures will rise to a maximum of 27°C before easing down to 21°C in the evening.

The city will start the day with a minimum of 13°C and no rainfall is expected.

Wind speeds will strengthen slightly to 15 knots in the afternoon, while humidity will stay low at around 10% to 20%.

Sunday will bring similar conditions, with a high of 27°C and a low of 13°C. Clear skies will dominate, with humidity hovering between 20% and 25%.

NOW READ: Weather alert: Hot weather to linger over five provinces until next Tuesday