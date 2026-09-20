Monday weather: Severe storms expected in KZN, extreme fire danger in Northern Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 21 September 2026.

KwaZulu-Natal will bear the brunt of Monday’s weather, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms will be in place for the province.

Most other provinces will be cloudy with isolated showers.

The west of the Western Cape will stay fine.

Weather warnings for 21 September 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning resulting in localised flooding, damage to infrastructure and settlements are expected across KwaZulu Natal,” the weather service warned.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions will affect the Nama-Khoi Municipality in the Northern Cape, according to Saws.

No advisories were issued.

Provincial weather forecast

Here is what to expect in your province on 21 September:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Isolated showers and thundershowers will develop.

According to Saws, the expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga:

Drizzle and fog are possible along the escarpment in the morning.

The rest of the province will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated rain and showers.

The Lowveld will be different. It will be cloudy and warm.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy, with a chance of drizzle and fog in the east in the morning.

Elsewhere, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

North West:

The day will start cloudy. It will then turn partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

It will be cloudy at first. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The south will start cloudy. Otherwise, the province will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

According to Saws, the wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

The west will be fine. The south coast will be cloudy and cool in the morning.

Elsewhere, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Isolated showers and thundershowers will occur in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, according to Saws.

It will become easterly to northerly along the south coast in the evening.

The weather service said the expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and cool, with fog in the south in the morning. Isolated showers and thundershowers will develop, but they will be scattered in the north-east.

Saws said the wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly.

It will turn north-easterly from the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog will affect places along the coast and the adjacent interior.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

Isolated showers and thundershowers will be scattered over the interior.

According to Saws, the wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly. It will become north-easterly at night.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fog will cover the interior in the morning.

The rest of the day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Saws said the wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly.

From mid-morning, it will become light to moderate south-westerly in the south, spreading north to Cape St. Lucia.

The weather service said the expected UVB sunburn index will be high.