More storms to sweep across SA

Vox Weather meteorologist Annette Botha said stormy weather was forecast for the rest of the summer.

The week starts with a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms possible over parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng, followed by bigger storms before the weekend.

The Weather Hooligan, Juan-Dre Vorster, said the skies should clear up a bit on Monday and Tuesday, with the rains subsiding until Wednesday.

“From Wednesday night going into Thursday morning, severe thunderstorms are forecast over Gauteng and clearing up at the weekend again.”

South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said on Monday, a 30% chance of thundershowers was forecast over the central interior into the eastern parts, including Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, North West, Free State and the eastern half of the Eastern Cape.

Thobela said SA is in a weak La Niña season with above-nor‑ mal rainfall, especially over the central and eastern parts of the country.

“You can expect more thundershowers and rain from the afternoon and warnings of disruptive storms in the northern parts going into December and January,” he added.

Three tornadoes were recorded in November: one in Harrismith, Free State, on 6 November, and two in Heilbron and Thaba Nchu, Free State, on 24 November.

It’s an above-average wet season with parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng receiving more than 200mm, Botha said.

