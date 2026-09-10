No rain on the cards for Gauteng this weekend

Gauteng residents can expect a dry and mostly clear weekend, with temperatures reaching 28°C in Pretoria and 26°C in Johannesburg.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) is forecasting clear skies across Gauteng this weekend, with no rain expected in either Pretoria or Johannesburg.

According to the forecast, both cities have a 0% probability of rain on Saturday and Sunday, while temperatures will remain in the mid-to-high 20s during the day.

Pretoria set for sunny Saturday

Pretoria residents can expect mostly clear conditions early on Saturday before the skies become clear throughout the day.

The weather bureau forecasts temperatures of 19°C at 2am and 8am, rising to 27°C at 2pm before easing to 23°C by 8pm.

The city’s Saturday minimum temperature is expected to be 16°C, with a maximum of 28°C.

Saws forecasts 0mm of rain and a 0% probability of rain for the day.

The wind will blow from the east-northeast at 18.52km/h during the early hours before easing to 9.26km/h during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will remain just as dry, with Saws forecasting “clear skies” at both 2am and 2pm.

Temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 17°C to a maximum of 28°C, again with 0mm of rain and a 0% probability of rain.

Johannesburg slightly cooler

Johannesburg will also see clear skies, although temperatures will be slightly lower than those forecast for Pretoria.

Saturday will start at 17°C at 2am and 18°C at 8am before temperatures climb to 24°C at 2pm and settle at 21°C by 8pm.

The city is expected to record a minimum of 15°C and a maximum of 25°C, with the weather bureau forecasting 0mm of rain and a 0% probability of rain.

Sunday will remain dry and clear, with temperatures of 18°C early in the morning and 22°C by 2pm.

The minimum temperature is forecast at 15°C, while the maximum will reach 26°C. Saws again forecasts 0mm of rain and a 0% probability of rain.

Winds in Johannesburg will generally remain light, reaching 9.26km/h on Sunday.

For residents planning outdoor activities, the forecast points to a weekend dominated by clear skies and dry conditions across the province.