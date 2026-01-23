No rain on the radar: What Cape Town’s weekend holds

Temperatures will gradually rise during the day, peaking in the mid-20s on both days in the Mother city.

Cape Town residents can expect a dry and largely clear weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting stable conditions, mild winds and zero chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday.

According to Saws, temperatures will gradually rise during the day, peaking in the mid-20s, while humidity levels fluctuate between early morning and evening.

Saturday: Clear and dry throughout the day

Saws forecasts clear skies across Cape Town for most of Saturday, with partly cloudy conditions developing later in the evening.

Early morning temperatures are expected to start at 16°C at 2am, increasing to 18°C by 8am. The mercury will peak at 24°C at 2pm, then cool to 20°C by 8pm.

Humidity levels will range from 70% in the early hours, easing to 50% during the afternoon and rising again to 75% in the evening.

Winds will blow from the south-south-east (SSE) during the morning at 9.3km/h (5.0 knots), shifting to south-south-west (SSW) in the afternoon and south (S) by evening, increasing to 18.5km/h (10.0 knots).

Saws said Saturday’s minimum temperature will be 16°C, with a maximum of 24°C.

“The rain amount is forecast at 0mm, with a 0% probability of rainfall,” the weather service said.

ALSO READ: Braais or umbrellas? Here is Gauteng’s weekend forecast

Sunday: Slight cloud early, warmer afternoon

Conditions remain dry on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies expected in the early morning before clearing as the day progresses.

Temperatures will begin at 18°C at 2am, rising to 20°C by 8am and reaching a high of 25°C at 2pm. Evening temperatures are expected to settle at around 20°C.

Humidity is forecast at 85% in the early morning, dropping to 55% during the afternoon before increasing again to 80% in the evening.

Winds will remain light to moderate, blowing from the SSE in the morning at 9.3km/h (5.0 knots) and strengthening to 18.5km/h (10.0 knots in the afternoon and evening).

Saws said Sunday’s minimum temperature will be 16°C, with a maximum of 25°C. “No rainfall is expected, with a rain amount of 0mm and a 0% chance of rain,” the service said.

Overall, Saws indicates a calm, dry and sunny weekend ahead for Cape Town.

NOW READ: Weather alert: A warm day ahead with strong coastal winds in KZN