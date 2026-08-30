No severe weather warnings as SA looks ahead to a mild Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 31 August 2026.

Fine and cool to warm conditions are forecast across most of South Africa for Monday, 31 August, with the South African Weather Service issuing no severe weather alerts for the day.

Here is what weather to expect, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 31 August 2026

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings, fire danger warnings or advisories for Monday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 31 August:

Gauteng:

It will be fine and warm. The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches are expected in the east, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

Morning fog patches are expected in Ba-Phalaborwa, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

North West:

Fine and cool to warm.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers, except in the north.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches over the southern parts, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy with isolated showers in the north-east, where it will be windy.

Coastal winds will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy over the eastern parts in the morning, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

Coastal winds will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly, but moderate to fresh south-easterly along the west coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “moderate”.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and cool, with morning rain along the coast east of Algoa Bay.

Coastal winds will be light south-westerly, becoming light south-easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy and cool to cold, with rain in places south of the escarpment, clearing from the west from late morning.

Coastal winds will be light south-westerly, becoming light south-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning and evening fog patches are expected over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and rain in the extreme south-east; otherwise isolated, except in the extreme north-west.

Coastal winds will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly, becoming moderate easterly to north-easterly towards midday.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “moderate.”