Public safety MMC urges Joburg residents to prepare for severe cold weather and possible snowfall

MMC Moshe Koma has called on Joburg residents to take safety precautions amid a severe cold front and possible snowfall.

The City of Johannesburg’s MMC for public safety, Moshe Koma, is urging residents to take precautions as very cold weather conditions are expected across Joburg and parts of Gauteng, with the possibility of snowfall in some areas as the weather system develops.

After noting that the forecast points to a significant drop in temperatures, along with cloudy conditions, rain and showers, the MMC said snowfall cannot be ruled out in elevated areas.

Safety precautions

“We are urging residents of Johannesburg not to underestimate the dangers associated with extremely cold weather,” MMC Koma said.

“Whether or not snowfall occurs, the predicted drop in temperatures requires residents, motorists and businesses to take precautionary measures.”

The MMC has called on residents to take the following precautions:

Keep warm and ensure that children, elderly persons and vulnerable members of the community are adequately protected from the cold.

Residents should exercise extreme caution when using heaters, paraffin stoves, candles, braziers and other heating appliances.

Open flames and heating appliances should never be left unattended.

Avoid using unsafe or makeshift electrical connections to power heaters and other appliances.

Koma also urged residents to ensure that rooms are adequately ventilated when using combustion-based heating appliances to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Road Safety

Motorists have also been cautioned to reduce their speed, increase following distances and exercise vigilance on wet, slippery or potentially icy roads.

Residents should avoid unnecessary travel during periods of severe weather, and pedestrians should be careful when walking on wet, slippery or icy surfaces.

Motorists should ensure that vehicles are roadworthy and that tyres, brakes, lights and windscreen wipers are in good working condition.

He reiterated that motorists should remain vigilant, particularly during periods of rain, reduced visibility, icy conditions or possible snowfall, as these conditions can significantly affect road safety.

Local communities

Koma encouraged residents to secure loose objects around homes and businesses that could be affected by strong winds or adverse weather.

Communities are encouraged to check on vulnerable neighbours, particularly elderly persons and those who live in informal or poorly insulated structures.

The MMC stressed the importance of always having emergency numbers on hand and readily available.

Concerns

According to Koma, the city is also particularly concerned about the risk of house fires and carbon monoxide poisoning as residents seek alternative ways to keep warm.

“We must not allow the cold weather to create another emergency through unsafe heating practices,” MMC Koma warned.

“Every winter, lives can be placed at risk when people use open flames, unsafe electrical connections or heating appliances incorrectly,” he said.

“We are therefore appealing to residents to prioritise safety,” Koma added.

Monitoring developments

MMC Koma said that the Department of Public Safety, along with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), Emergency Management Services (EMS), the South African Weather Service (Saws) and other relevant city departments, is monitoring developments.

“Our message is simple: prepare, remain vigilant and stay informed,” Koma said.

“Johannesburg is a resilient city, but severe weather requires us all to act responsibly.”

The MMC concluded that the Department of Public Safety will continue doing everything in its mandate to protect residents and to respond to emergencies.