Rain here, clouds there: Here’s what weather to expect across SA on Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 10 November 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Monday, 10 November 2025.

The forecaster predicts partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the central parts

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 10 November 2025:

Inland provinces

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy to cool and warm conditions, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog anticipated patches over the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered over the highveld and escarpment

Limpopo:

Morning fog patches expected over the escarpment and central parts, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south-west.

North West:

Cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Coastal provinces

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy in the east and central parts with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly, becoming southerly to south-easterly from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Morning fog along the west coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot over the central parts. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly, but fresh to strong easterly to northeasterly along the south coast in the morning, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly, spreading to the west coast from late afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in places over the southern interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly, becoming south-westerly from the west of Cape St Francis in the afternoon, spreading to Port Alfred at night

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly, with some areas experiencing strong winds.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the southern and western interior. Otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west and south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly but strong in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “moderate”.

NOW READ: Weather alerts: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Sunday