Rain to dampen New Year’s Eve celebrations?

The warning comes as many South Africans plan outdoor festivities, fireworks displays and travel to holiday destinations.

South Africans hoping to ring in the New Year under clear skies may need to keep umbrellas close at hand.

This is because widespread rain and severe thunderstorms threaten celebrations across large parts of the country on Wednesday night.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that weather conditions are set to deteriorate on New Year’s Eve. Heavy rainfall, hail and damaging winds are expected in several central and eastern regions.

Widespread rain forecast

According to Saws, “scattered to widespread rainfall is expected across central and eastern parts of the country. There will be heavy downpours and possible thunderstorms in some areas”.

At the same time, western regions are likely to remain mostly dry.

“The public is advised to exercise caution,” Saws said, urging residents to remain alert to rapidly changing weather conditions.

Eastern Cape faces highest risk

The most severe weather is expected in parts of the Eastern Cape.

“The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms. These storms will be accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning, and hail,” the service said.

These conditions are expected to result in “flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements” over the OR Tambo and Amathole Districts.

Local authorities and residents in these areas have been urged to closely monitor weather alerts. They should avoid unnecessary travel during storms.

Gauteng and surrounding provinces on alert

A yellow level 2 warning has also been issued for several other provinces, including Gauteng.

The weather service warned of “severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding, damaging winds and large amounts of small hail”.

These are expected over Gauteng, southern Limpopo, the escarpment and Highveld of Mpumalanga, southern parts of North West, eastern Free State and north-eastern Eastern Cape.

Motorists have been cautioned to drive carefully as wet roads and reduced visibility could lead to accidents.

What to expect after New Year’s Eve

Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday, 1 and 2 January 2026, the service forecasts “partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions” over the central and eastern parts of the country.

“Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are anticipated from the afternoon,” the service said.

In contrast, western regions are expected to experience “hot to very hot” conditions, along with extreme fire danger in some areas.

As the year draws to a close, Saws has reminded South Africans that weather-related risks remain high. They have urged communities to prioritise safety as they welcome 2026.

