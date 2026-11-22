Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 23 November 2026.

South Africans are being warned to brace for severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail and damaging winds on Monday, with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issuing a Yellow Level 2 weather warning affecting large parts of the country.

The alert covers Gauteng, North West, Free State, western Mpumalanga, eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, most of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), extreme eastern Northern Cape and parts of Limpopo, where heavy downpours could trigger localised flooding of roads, bridges and low-lying areas.

Warning

Forecasters have also warned that strong winds and hail could cause localised damage to infrastructure, property and informal settlements.

Severe thunderstorm warning areas

The Saws warned that severe thunderstorms are expected across:

Gauteng

North West

Free State

Most of KwaZulu-Natal

Western Mpumalanga

Eastern Eastern Cape

Extreme eastern Northern Cape

Southern Limpopo

Residents are urged to exercise caution, particularly on roads prone to flooding.

Fire danger warning issued

While storms threaten several provinces, extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in:

Eastern parts of the Northern Cape

Southern Free State

Western North West

Extreme north-eastern Eastern Cape

Extreme northern Limpopo

Authorities have urged residents to avoid open flames and activities that could spark veld fires.

Province-by-province forecast

Gauteng

Gauteng residents can expect a warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers, while a very high UVB index means sunburn remains a risk when storms are absent.

KZN

Morning fog patches are expected over the interior before conditions turn warm to hot, cloudy and unstable, with scattered thunderstorms likely across much of the province.

Free State

The province will be warm to hot, windy and stormy, with scattered thundershowers forecast throughout the day.

North West

Residents should prepare for windy conditions, isolated flooding risks and scattered thunderstorms.

Mpumalanga

Scattered thunderstorms are expected across the province, while the Lowveld will remain very hot.

Limpopo

Conditions will be hot to very hot, particularly in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms elsewhere.

Eastern Cape

The eastern half of the province faces the highest risk of widespread thunderstorms, particularly in the north-east. Morning fog is also expected in some areas.

Northern Cape

Much of the province will be hot to very hot, with thunderstorms expected over eastern regions, while western areas are expected to remain fine and warm.

Western Cape

The Western Cape is expected to escape the severe weather, with cool to warm conditions and cloudy skies along the south coast. The UVB index remains very high.

What residents should prepare for

Forecasters say the biggest threats on Monday include:

Localised flooding of roads and low-lying areas

Hail damage to vehicles and property

Strong winds damaging roofs and informal structures

Reduced visibility during heavy downpours

Dangerous driving conditions during afternoon storms

With severe thunderstorms forecast across several provinces, South Africans are being urged to stay weather-aware, avoid unnecessary travel during storms and take precautions to protect property and vehicles from hail and flooding.