Roads closed as snow covers KZN and Eastern Cape (PICS and VIDEOS)

A clinic in KZN also lost electricity and its phone lines after heavy snowfall overnight

Heavy snow in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the Eastern Cape has led to roads being closed on Monday.

Snow in KZN

The KZN department of transport and human settlements announced the closure of some roads in Kokstad, Kingscot and Underberg. It said this has been done to ensure that motorists are not trapped in areas where there is snow falling.

It said Clifton, around Nottingham Road, is also affected by the snow.

KZN – #SNOW now falling in the Midlands area

(Nottingham Road) pic.twitter.com/1H4HIVo1Dn — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) August 10, 2026

The department’s Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) said a truck is stuck on the R617. This road has also been closed, with traffic being redirected to R56.

“We are requesting motorists to delay their trips and members of the public to remain indoors, as prevention is better than cure,” said MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma.

He said teams have been deployed to remove snow from the roads before it accumulates to more than 30cm in depth.

Eastern Cape mountain passes

The Eastern Cape department of transport said heavy snowfall has resulted in mountain passes being closed.

They are:

Penhoek Pass between Komani and James Calata (Jamestown);

Barkley Pass between Khowa (Elliot) and Ekhephini (Barkley East); and

Boesmanshoek Pass between Molteno and Sterkstroom.

It said the Nicomalan Pass has not been closed yet.

“Road users are advised to avoid the affected roads, reschedule travel plans, or use alternative routes where possible,” it said.

Heavy snow has led to three mountain passes being closed in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Supplied/Eastern Cape Department of Transport

The Chris Hani district municipality said overnight snow in Graaff-Reinet has led to the Lootsberg pass and Wapadsberg pass being closed. This means that the N9/6 towards Middelburg and R61/2 near Nxuba cannot be used, it said.

“Alternative routes for road users travelling from the Western Cape side towards Middelburg need to travel on the R75/4 turn into R63/8 towards Pearston, then Somerset East and Cookhouse back onto the N10 towards Nxuba.”

Border post closed

The Qacha’s Nek border connecting the Eastern Cape to Lesotho has also been shut down after heavy snowfall in Matatiele and Cedarville.

Pictures of vehicles covered in snow from the villages of Fobane in Matatiele were shared on social media.

Cars covered in snow in Matatiele, Eastern Cape. Picture: Nancy Palien/Facebook

Electricity outage at hospital

In the KZN Midlands, the snow has disrupted operations at Gomane Clinic in the uMgungundlovu District.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said the area experienced heavy snowfall overnight, resulting in the clinic losing power.

“Telephone lines have also been knocked out, severely hampering communication services in the area,” it said.

“The clinic is appealing to the community to remain calm and to check on vulnerable neighbours, especially the elderly, young children, and those with chronic illnesses who may require urgent medical attention.”