SA Weather Service debunks reports of storm Baron to devastate SA

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has debunked reports of a so-called storm Baron that is allegedly expected to affect southern Africa from 10 January and persist for several days.

News about storm Baron was widely circulated on social media, creating panic among South Africans who were stressed about the severe adverse weather conditions about to hit the country.

Fake cyclone

Saws said it has taken note of the social media reports.

“Saws would like to categorically state that this information is false and should be regarded as a hoax. However, an intense low-pressure system is expected over Mozambique in the coming days and Saws will be closely monitoring the situation,” it said.

Saws said there is currently no tropical cyclone activity over the south-western Indian Ocean, and no officially recognised storm named Baron.

“However, an intense low-pressure system is expected to develop over the southern parts of Mozambique in the coming days. This system is forecast to then move further south and is expected to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms to the north-eastern parts of the country from early morning Saturday, 10 January 2026, persisting until Thursday 15 January 2026.”

Affected areas

Saws said the areas most likely to be affected include the escarpment and lowveld areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, as well as north-eastern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

“It must be noted that, at present, there remains significant uncertainty regarding the exact placement of the core of the system, which directly influences where the heaviest rainfall is expected.

“While several numerical weather prediction models place the system’s core to the east of South Africa, over southern Mozambique, there are those models that indicate it could track much closer to the country,” Saws said.

Rain

Saws added that the first scenario would result in relatively lower rainfall amounts, while the second would mean very high amounts, potentially totalling several hundred millimetres in some places.

“The SAWS continues to closely monitor this situation and will be providing regular updates as new information becomes available.”

Saws urged the public to continuously monitor official forecasts and warnings, remain cautious of unauthorised or unverified information sources and refrain from distributing such information or fake news.

