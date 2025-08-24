SA Weather forecasts calm and hot weather with fire danger in SA

Saws issued a warning of fire conditions in various parts of the country.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast calm and hot weather in most parts of the country.

No warnings were issued by Saws after a weekend of damaging waves, leading to localised damage to coastal infrastructure between Alexander Bay and Port Alfred.

Fire

However, the weather forecaster did issue a warning of fire conditions in various parts of the country.

“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern and the extreme western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, in places over the North West, Free State and the east of Northern Cape, as well as Jo Gqabi, Chris Hani district and Matatiele municipality of the Eastern Cape.”

ALSO READ: SA Weather warns of rain in two provinces, scorching weather in most parts

Provincial forecast

Saws forecast the following weather conditions for different parts of the country on Monday, 25 August 2025.

Gauteng

Gauteng weather will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the south by the afternoon.

Mpumalanga

Morning fog patches along the northern escarpment at first, and cloudy in the morning over the Lowveld, where it will be hot, otherwise fine and warm.

Limpopo

Saws said Limpopo will be cloudy in the southern Lowveld at first with morning fog patches over the southern escarpment, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

North West

Partly cloudy, windy and warm.

Free State

Residents can anticipate partly cloudy, windy and warm weather. It will be cool in places along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape

Partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm, becoming fine in the west from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Western Cape

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, becoming fine in the west from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly but light westerly along the south coast at first, becoming moderate south-westerly from the afternoon.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine in the west by the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming fresh in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

Cloudy south of the escarpment with light rain along the Wild Coast and the adjacent interior in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal

Residents can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the south by afternoon, spreading to Kosi Bay by evening.

NOW READ: Goodbye winter? Gauteng residents warned to brace for hot weather this week