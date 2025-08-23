SA Weather warns of rain in two provinces, scorching weather in most parts

Saws also issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging waves, leading to localised damage.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast very wet weather conditions for the Eastern and Northern Cape, while scorching and very hot weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Saws also issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging waves, leading to localised damage to coastal infrastructure, is expected between Alexander Bay and Port Alfred.

Fire warning

The weather forecaster also warned of fire conditions in various parts of the country.

“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over south-eastern parts of Gauteng, southern parts of Mpumalanga, south-western parts of North-West and the eastern parts of Free State as well as the extreme north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they have taken note of Saws warning about fire conditions.

“Residents of the City of Johannesburg are urged to avoid making uncontrolled fires. EMS remains on high alert monitoring all 7 regions of the City of Johannesburg ,for any life threatening emergencies residents are encouraged to call our Emergency Services Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911.”

Provincial forecast

Saws forecast the following weather conditions for different parts of the country.

Gauteng

Gauteng weather fine and warm, but cool in the extreme south

Mpumalanga

Fine and warm, but hot over the Lowveld.

Limpopo

Saws said Limpopo will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West

Fine and warm.

Free State

Residents can anticipate fine and cool to warm weather. It will be windy over the far eastern parts.

Northern Cape

Fine and warm in the northern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold, but very cold in the extreme south with isolated rain and showers in the extreme south-west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape

Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to cold, with isolated showers and rain in the west and south-western parts in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly, reaching fresh to strong along the south and south-west coast until in the afternoon, becoming fresh to strong south-easterly along the west coast from the afternoon.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy with isolated showers and rain in places along the coast west of Gqeberha in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly in places, otherwise fresh to strong south

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cold to cool, but partly cloudy south of the escarpment. It will become cloudy with light rain in the south-east from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light to moderate southeasterly north of Coffee Bay from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal

Residents in KZN can anticipate fine and warm weather becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly to southerly, becoming easterly to north-easterly in the afternoon.

