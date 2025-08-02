Scattered rain expected in parts of SA ahead of cold front next week

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 3 August 2025.

Patchy rainfall, with possible strong winds, is expected to continue along the east coast on Sunday.

Weather: Sunday, 3 August

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), rain and showers are also likely in the south-western parts of the country heading into Monday.

Otherwise, partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected in other parts of the country, it said.

SAWS also said a cold front will hit the Western Cape on Monday, along with rainfall. It expects the cold front and rainfall to move to the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

Fire warnings

Meanwhile, the weather service warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected on Sunday over the Central Karoo District in the Western Cape and in places over Dr Beyers Naude, Blue Crane and Raymond Mhlaba local municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 3 August:

Gauteng:

Morning fog patches in the south, otherwise fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches in places over the central Highveld, otherwise fine and cool.

Limpopo:

Morning fog patches in the central and south-western parts, otherwise fine and cool.

North West:

Windy in the west, otherwise fine and cool.

Free State:

Also windy in the west, otherwise fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cool but warm in the west. It will be windy in the central parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south-west where it will become cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly along the south coast in the morning, where it will become moderate south-westerly to southerly, otherwise fresh to strong north-westerly, reaching gale force south of Cape Point from the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine and warm to hot, but cool in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and cool to warm, but cold in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming north-westerly in the south in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy with morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, reaching strong at times in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

