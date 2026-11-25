Severe thunderstorms battered Gauteng on Wednesday, flooding bridges, highways and roads in Alexandra, Midrand and Brakpan.

Severe thunderstorms battered Gauteng on Wednesday, flooding bridges, highways, and roads in Alexandra, Midrand, and Brakpan, while the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) warned drivers to avoid crossing submerged areas and flooded roads.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to flooding of roads and damage to infrastructure, damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning over Gauteng on Wednesday.

Gauteng storms flood highways and bridges

As forecasted, several areas of the province experienced heavy rainstorms, causing flooding in parts of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

WATCH: Several roads in Alexandra are flooded, with vehicles reportedly being washed away along 15th Avenue near the Alexandra Police Station taxi rank towards Roosevelt Avenue. Motorists are urged to STAY AWAY from flooded roads. Do not risk driving through moving water!… pic.twitter.com/bNxs4I2mDc — BEAST OF NEWS (@EversonLuhanga) November 25, 2026

People shared several videos on social media of multiple bridges and major roads submerged in water, including in and around Brakpan, the H12 Highway in Daveyton, and the M1 North approaching Corlett Drive and Midrand.

In Alexandra, videos show a tragic scene of several roads completely submerged, with floodwater reportedly washing away vehicles along 15th Avenue near the Alexandra Police Station taxi rank towards Roosevelt Avenue.

Floodwater completely flooded the golf hole at Parkview Golf Club, with the club director, Mark Fraser, describing it as a dam.

Fast-moving floodwater severely damaged the Parkview Golf Club, flooding a hole, washing away bridges, and leaving debris and an eroded wall. Video: Supplied.

He said fast-moving water significantly damaged two bridges, which washed downstream. Fraser added that floodwater had scattered debris across the golf course and eroded a wall on one side.

The director is still conducting on-site assessments of the damaged areas, and the team plans to work through the night to pump water off the greens.

JMPD and JRA warn of submerged bridges and crossings

Joburg Roads Agency (JRA) dispatched standby teams to try to remedy the flooded roads. JRA reported that Belgrave Bridge in Bryanston overtopped, which led authorities to close the road.

#FlashFloods #JHBTraffic #JoburgRoads⚠️‼️Important Notice: Belgrave Bridge is overtopping which has led to closing the road for public use. A traffic advisory will be issued in this regard. @CoJTransport pic.twitter.com/FtwGZaEXf7 — Joburg Roads Agency (@MyJRA) November 25, 2026

JMPD said it is actively monitoring the severe weather conditions across the city.

It said the persistent heavy downpours triggered localised flash flooding across low-lying bridges, highway ramps and major roads.

The following submerged crossings are extremely dangerous, and JMPD strongly advise drivers not to try to drive or push their way through:

Witkoppen Road Bridge

Belgrave Street Bridge

Bryanston Drive Bridge

Allandale Road on-ramp to the N1 Freeway (Midrand)

Vincent Tshabalala Road (London Road) (Alexandra)

Marlboro Drive (Kelvin)

“Even shallow-looking water can conceal washed-away road surfaces, potholes, open manholes, or strong currents capable of sweeping vehicles away. Turn around immediately and seek alternative routes on higher ground,” JMPD said.

Ekurhuleni – #Storm : roads flooded in and around Brakpan pic.twitter.com/1VraYUtD5K — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) November 25, 2026

Additionally, the metro police advised drivers to avoid known flood-prone places that could suddenly accumulate water, like:

Joe Slovo Drive and Currey Street (Doornfontein)

M1 Double-Decker Section (Johannesburg Inner City)

Klipspruit Valley Road (Orlando, Soweto)

Abu Baker Asvat Drive (Lenasia)

Low-lying river and stream crossings along the Jukskei River and Braamfontein Spruit

Traffic congestion and travel delays

Heavy rainfall, poor visibility, and road diversions are causing severe traffic congestion and long travel delays in the Johannesburg CBD, Braamfontein, Parktown, Vrededorp, and surrounding feeder routes.

“Do not drive or walk through flooded bridges, ramps, underpasses, or overflowing streams. Reduce your speed, switch on your vehicle’s headlights, maintain an extended following distance, and avoid sudden braking on slick roads,” JMPD said.

“Follow all road closure barricades, signage, and instructions from JMPD pointsmen and emergency officials on duty.”

If you are in a life-threatening emergency or trapped in a vehicle, contact the City of Johannesburg emergency number on 011 375 5911, 10177, or 112 immediately.

To report flooded roads, damaged traffic signals, or blocked storm drains, contact the Johannesburg Roads Agency on 0860 562 874.