Severe thunderstorms expected in three provinces on Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 7 December 2025

More wet weather is expected over large parts of South Africa on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Weather warnings for 7 December

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that severe thunderstorms are likely in the south-western parts of North West, the north-eastern parts of Northern Cape and most of the Free State.

It said the storms could lead to heavy downpours, flooding and damage to infrastructure.

Fire danger warnings

Saws also warned that dangerous fire conditions could be seen over the central parts of South Africa as well as the western parts of Northern Cape, the western parts of Free State and the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 6 December:

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Morning fog patches over the eastern parts, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the far eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

Fine in the west, otherwise, partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy over the Central Karoo at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the West Coast District.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but strong along the south-west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy with fog in the south-east, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northern and eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly, becoming north-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming easterly to northeasterly from the south by late morning, spreading northwards.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

