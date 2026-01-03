Keep safe and indoors: Severe thunderstorms hit Gauteng

For the day, Pretoria can expect a minimum temperature of 15°C and a maximum of 31°C.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms expected to affect parts of Gauteng, including the City of Tshwane, on Saturday afternoon and evening.

According to Saws, the warning is valid from 3pm on 3 January 2026 until 11.59pm the same day. The forecast indicates a risk of localised damage to infrastructure, property and vehicles, as well as possible impacts on settlements, particularly informal areas.

Saws warned that severe thunderstorms could cause localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges.

There is also a risk of “large amounts of small hail ( or large hail in places); localised damage to settlements over an open area; and localised disruptions to communication and municipal services”.

Saws stated that the storms could cause localised damage to settlements in open areas, as well as harm to livelihoods and livestock.

Pretoria weather outlook

For Gauteng, Saws forecast partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, becoming scattered in the northern parts of the province. Conditions are expected to be hot in the extreme north.

For the day, Pretoria can expect a minimum temperature of 15°C and a maximum of 31°C.

Humidity levels are expected to reach 75%, with cloudy conditions prevailing. Winds are forecast to blow from the north-east at about 15 knots, or 27.8km/h.

The probability of rain is 60%, with an estimated rainfall of up to 20mm in affected areas.

Other areas under the same warning

Saws confirmed that the same severe thunderstorm warning applies to several other municipalities and towns across neighbouring regions.

These include:

Mogalakwena and

Mokopane,

Thabazimbi,

Bela-Bela,

Victor Khanye (Delmas),

Emalahleni (Witbank),

Dr JS Moroka (Nokaneng),

Modimolle and

Mookgopong,

Thembisile Hani (Tweefontein),

Lephalale,

Steve Tshwete (Middelburg),

Emakhazeni (Machadodorp),

Ephraim Mogale (Marble Hall),

Rustenburg,

Madibeng (Hartebeespoort),

Moses Kotane (Pilanesberg),

Kgetlengrivier (Koster),

Ramotshere Moiloa (Zeerust) and

Moretele (Makapanstad).

Residents in affected areas are urged to remain alert to changing weather conditions and to take necessary precautions during severe storms.

