Severe thunderstorms lash large parts of Joburg, warning of flooding

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS are on high alert.

Severe thunderstorms are currently lashing parts of Johannesburg, including the vicinity of Nasrec, where the G20 Leaders’ Summit is underway.

Strong winds, heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning hit several parts of the city, with residents and motorists warned to take precautions.

High Alert

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Robet Mulaudzi said they are on high alert.

“There are severe thunderstorms in most parts of the city of Johannesburg this afternoon, with strong winds, hail damage.

“The severe thunderstorms are also expected to cause some flash floods in most of our low-lying areas,” Mulaudzi said.

ALSO READ: No major incidents after torrential rainfall lashes Joburg

Precautions

Mulaudzi urged residents to take precautions.

“Our residents, especially in our low-lying areas, are urged to avoid crossing river streams while conducting their daily activities. Our motorists who are driving in and around the city of Johannesburg are to exercise caution, extend a safe following distance and avoid crossing flooded bridges,” Mulaudzi said.

Weather warnings

Earlier, the South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of partly cloudy and cool conditions over the central and eastern parts of the country, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

The weather service also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, excessive lightning and large amounts of small hail and damaging winds are expected over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), the western parts of Limpopo and in places over the Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected over Matzikama and Drakenstein municipalities of the Western Cape, and in places over the Northern Cape.

KZN

Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality has urged residents to remain vigilant and take proactive safety measures following a severe thunderstorm warning issued by Saws for Sunday, 23 November, continuing into midnight.

“These thunderstorms may bring heavy downpours, excessive lightning, strong, damaging winds, and hail, posing a serious risk to life, property, and infrastructure.

“The severe rainfall may result in the flooding of roads, bridges, and settlements, poor driving conditions, damage to infrastructure in some areas, and the destruction of mud-based houses. Poor visibility and slippery surfaces will make driving hazardous, and informal or mud-based structures may be at risk of damage,” the municipality said.

Alert

The municipality said its Disaster Management Directorate and emergency services are on high alert and are fully mobilised to respond swiftly to any incidents, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

ALSO READ: N12 highway closed after truck spills coal in wet conditions