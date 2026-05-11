Catastrophic weather grounds Cape Town and George flights

Flight delays, cancellations and diversion is the current situation.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has confirmed that severe weather conditions are wreaking havoc on flight schedules at both Cape Town International and George Airports.

While ACSA maintained that both airports remain “open and operational,” the adverse conditions have forced a wave of delays, diversions, and cancellations.

The company is currently monitoring the situation as nearby airports scramble to accommodate aircrafts unable to land in the storm-battered regions.

“Passengers are advised that flights may be delayed, diverted, or cancelled as a result. Despite the inclement weather, both Cape Town International Airport and George remain open and operational,” ACSA stated on Monday.

To manage the uncertainty, officials have urged travellers to utilise the ACSA Mobile App or contact their airlines directly to track their specific flight status.

“Exceptional skill” amidst the chaos

The severity of the weather was evident in dramatic reports of cockpit crews battling intense wind and rain to land passengers safely.

One notable incident involved a FlySafair Boeing 737-800 (ZS-ZWW) travelling from Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International.

Observers praised the crew of flight FA692 for their resilience after the storm forced them into two “go-arounds”-an aviation safety manoeuvre where a landing is aborted as the plane nears the runway.

The pilots successfully touched down on their third attempt, earning high praise from the aviation community on social media for their technical precision.

“Two go-arounds in stormy Cape Town weather conditions, followed by a controlled, performance and accurate touchdown on the third approach. Outstanding situational awareness and operational judgment,” a witness noted online, calling for applause for the pilots. RELATED ARTICLES More than 41 000 people left picking up the pieces after Cape storms destroy homes Cape of storms: N1 at Worcester closed until further notice [VIDEO]

Safety protocols take priority

ACSA emphasised that while the disruptions are significant, the safety of passengers and staff remains the primary concern.

In some instances, municipal and airport repair services have been delayed because the conditions are too dangerous for technicians to conduct outdoor assessments.

The South African Weather Service expects the volatile conditions to persist through tomorrow, suggesting that the “bottleneck” at major Western Cape hubs could continue well into the week.