Weather alert: What to expect on Sunday

A yellow level four warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in KZN.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued several weather alerts for Sunday, 28 September.

Residents are advised to take precautions as heavy showers, thundershowers, strong winds, and extreme fire conditions are expected in parts of the country.

Here’s what you need to know:

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 27-28 September 2025:

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 27-28 September 2025:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the extreme east. Severe thunderstorms and disruptive rain.

Weather warnings

In the central and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), a yellow level four warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours.

These may cause flooding of vulnerable roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

Excessive lightning, damaging winds and hail could lead to localised damage to infrastructure, informal settlements, property, vehicles, livelihoods and livestock.

A yellow level two warning was alerted for the Free State, with impacts expected to be similar to those in KZN.

Furthermore, very high risk of wildfires have been forecast in south-eastern Limpopo by Saws.

Provincial weather forecast:

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 28 September:

Gauteng:

Cloudy and cool conditions are expected, with isolated showers and thunderstorms. The UVB sunburn risk is very high, so sun protection is advised.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy skies are predicted, with temperatures ranging from cool to warm.

Most areas may see scattered showers and thunderstorms, while the lowveld will experience hotter conditions.

Limpopo:

Northern Limpopo will remain mostly dry and sunny. Other areas can expect partly cloudy, warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thunderstorms, except in the lowveld.

North-West:

The province will have warm, cloudy weather with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.

Free State:

Expect cloudy skies with cool to warm temperatures. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely, while the extreme eastern regions may see scattered rainfall and morning fog.

Northern Cape:

The far west will be partly cloudy, while the remainder of the province will be mostly cloudy and cool.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in the east, and the north-east may be warmer. Coastal winds will be light, from the south to south-east.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures are expected, with light rain along the south coast. The eastern parts will remain mostly cloudy.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh from the south to south-east, becoming strong along the south-western coast in the afternoon.

The UVB sunburn index is high.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy with isolated to scattered showersand rain. Coastal winds will blow moderately from the south to south-west.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms, with moderate south-westerly coastal winds.

KZN

The province of KZN is expected to experience cloudy and cool conditions with widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Northern areas will be warm. Coastal winds will vary between moderate to fresh northerly/northeasterly winds, turning southerly to south-westerly south of Durban, spreading north in the afternoon.

The UVB sunburn index is low.

