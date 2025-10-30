Storms this weekend? Here’s what weather to expect in Gauteng

The capital city can expect intermittent showers and Jozi is likely to experience scattered thundershowers over the weekend.

Gauteng residents can expect a wet weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting widespread showers and thundershowers from Thursday through Saturday, and a smaller chance of rain on Sunday.

According to the weather service, there is a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers from Thursday to Saturday, with a 30% chance of rain on Sunday.

Temperatures across the province are expected to remain cool overall, though northern areas will be slightly warmer.

Pretoria and Johannesburg

In Pretoria, the weather service forecasts a high of 29°C and a low of 17°C on Saturday, with temperatures dropping slightly to 26°C and 15°C on Sunday.

The capital city can expect intermittent showers, particularly in the late afternoon and evening.

Johannesburg will remain cooler, with a maximum of 26°C and a minimum of 15°C on Saturday, falling to 24°C and 12°C on Sunday.

The city is likely to experience scattered thundershowers over the weekend, especially on Saturday.

Rain to shift from central interior to northeast

Vox Weather meteorologist Michelle du Plessis said rain and thunderstorms will spread across the interior before shifting northeast over the weekend.

“On Friday, the heavy rain will move over the central interior, especially over the Free State. Elsewhere in the Free State, isolated to scattered showers will continue,” Du Plessis said.

She added that by Saturday, the rainfall focus would shift towards the northern Free State, parts of Gauteng, and along the escarpment in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, where scattered showers are expected.

“On Sunday, scattered showers are expected over Limpopo, the Mpumalanga Highveld and northern Gauteng, with showers also along the south coast of KZN,” Du Plessis said.

“The heaviest totals are likely to be recorded in the western North West, northern Free State, parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga.”

