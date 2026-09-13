Monday weather: Several warnings in parts of South Africa

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 14 September 2026.

Severe thunderstorms, disruptive rain and damaging winds are expected across parts of South Africa on Monday, 14 September, with several yellow-level warnings issued by the South African Weather Service.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 14 September 2026

Impact-based warnings

A Yellow Level 4 warning has been issued for disruptive rain that could lead to flooding of roads and settlements and major disruption to traffic flow over eastern Namakwa in the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo District of the Western Cape.

A Yellow Level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms with excessive lightning over the Nama Khoi and Kamiesberg municipalities of the Northern Cape, as well as the West Coast, Cape Winelands, Overberg Districts and the City of Cape Town in the Western Cape.

A Yellow Level 1 warning has also been issued for severe thunderstorms over parts of the north-eastern coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape.

The thunderstorms could cause localised damage to settlements and temporary structures, as well as temporary disruptions to power and communication services.

A Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds has been issued over the North West, eastern parts of the Northern Cape, central and western parts of the Free State, central and western parts of Limpopo, and places over the northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

A Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds and waves has also been issued between Port Edward and Richards Bay and the adjacent interior.

A Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds has been issued for places over the extreme north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape coast and adjacent interior.

The winds could damage informal settlements and cause power and communication disruptions.

Fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the Waterberg District and the Blouberg municipality of Limpopo.

Advisories

The weather service said a cut-off low-pressure system developing west of the country is expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape provinces from Sunday into Monday.

It warned of intermittent showers and thundershowers accompanied by heavy downpours at times, with possible large amounts of small hail and lightning.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 14 September:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is “High”.

Mpumalanga:

It will be cloudy in the east, with morning drizzle and fog patches in places over the eastern Highveld and escarpment.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-western parts.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy with morning drizzle along the escarpment.

Otherwise, expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-western Bushveld. It will be fine in places over the north-western parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm weather is expected, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

Free State:

It will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

Northern Cape:

Expect cloudy, windy and cool to cold conditions, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east and central parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

Western Cape:

It will be cloudy and cool to cold, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the north-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is “Moderate”.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be windy in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from late morning.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect warm to hot conditions with morning fog in places south of the escarpment.

Otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, reaching gale force along the Wild Coast from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior.

Otherwise, expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with isolated showers in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is “High”.