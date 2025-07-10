Sunshine and chill: Gauteng heads into a calm winter weekend

Gauteng is in for a slightly warmer weekend, with clear skies and no rain forecast across its cities.

Gauteng residents can look forward to slightly warmer conditions, with sunny skies on Saturday, 12 July 2025 and no rain forecast for either Johannesburg or Pretoria.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), temperatures are expected to remain low throughout the weekend.

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said that days in Gauteng will be mostly sunny, and the cold will bite in the early mornings for the rest of this week.

“It will be cold over the central interior, with a possibility of frost in places in the south. Especially early morning over areas in the south,” he added.

Pretoria weather

Pretoria will experience clear skies from Saturday morning through to Sunday evening, with no rainfall expected and a 0% chance of precipitation.

Saturday’s temperatures will range between a minimum of 7°C and a maximum of 23°C, with light winds blowing from the southwest.

Humidity levels will stay between 20% and 35%, contributing to the dry winter air.

Sunday’s forecast is similarly stable, with temperatures climbing slightly to a minimum of 6°C and a high of 21°C.

Joburg: Mild day

Johannesburg will see slightly colder conditions than Pretoria, with Saturday’s temperatures dipping to a low of 8°C and peaking at 20°C.

The city will remain under clear skies throughout the weekend, with no rain predicted.

Winds in Johannesburg are expected to shift from the southwest by Saturday evening, ranging from nearly calm to breezy at 5km/h.

Humidity will fluctuate between 20% and 35%, which is typical for inland Highveld winter conditions.

Sunday in Johannesburg will be mostly clear, with temperatures ranging from 8°C to 17°C.

Winds in Johannesburg are expected to shift from the northeast to north-northwest by Saturday evening, ranging from nearly calm to breezy at 5km/h.

Humidity will fluctuate between 70% in the morning and 45% at 8pm.

