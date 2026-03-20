Sunshine served, but Cape Town’s winds bite back

Clear skies and rising wind speeds, particularly on Sunday, likely to define the weekend weather pattern in the Mother City.

Residents in Cape Town can expect a dry and largely clear weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting stable conditions and no rainfall from Saturday to Sunday.

Mild start and clear skies on Saturday

According to the weather service, Saturday will begin with partly cloudy conditions in the early hours before clearing as the day progresses. At 2am and 8am, humidity is expected to sit at 75%, with temperatures at 16°C.

The weather service notes that conditions will improve by midday, with skies “clear” by 2pm, temperatures rising to 22°C, and humidity dropping to 50%.

Winds will remain moderate throughout the day, blowing from the south-southeast at 18.5km/h (10.0kt) in the morning, before strengthening to 27.8km/h (15.0kt) by the afternoon and evening.

By 8pm, temperatures are forecast to cool to 19°C under continued clear skies.

The weather service said Saturday will see a minimum temperature of 16°C and a maximum of 23°C, with rain amount of 0mm and a rain probability of 0%.

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Windier and warmer Sunday

Sunday will bring consistently clear skies throughout the day, with the weather service indicating no cloud cover from early morning into the evening.

Temperatures will start at 16°C at 2am, increasing slightly to 17°C by 8am. The mercury is expected to peak at 23°C by 2pm, then settle to 21°C later in the evening.

Humidity levels will remain relatively high in the morning and evening at 75%, dipping to 60% during the warmest part of the day.

However, wind speeds are expected to intensify significantly. The weather service forecasts southeasterly winds at 18.5km/h (10.0kt) early in the day, strengthening to 37.0km/h (20.0kt) by the afternoon and evening.

The overview forecast for Sunday indicates a minimum of 16°C and a maximum of 25°C, again with “rain amount 0mm” and a “rain probability 0%”.

No rain expected

The weather service has emphasised that both days will remain dry, with no rainfall expected across the metro.

The clear conditions and rising wind speeds, particularly on Sunday, are likely to define the weekend weather pattern in the Mother City.

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