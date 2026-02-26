Thunder now, sunshine later? Here’s Gauteng’s weekend weather

Both cities in the province will face showers and thundershowers on Saturday, with dry, partly cloudy conditions expected on Sunday.

Gauteng residents can expect a wet start to the weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting showers and thundershowers across parts of the province on Saturday before conditions clear on Sunday.

Pretoria: Showers and thundershowers on Saturday

In Pretoria, the weather service predicts “Showers and Thundershowers” throughout Saturday.

Humidity levels are expected to remain at 70% between 2am and 8am, then drop to 45% by 2pm before rising to 65% at 8pm.

Winds will blow from the NE at 9.3km/h (5.0kt) in the early hours, shifting to NNE and NNW during the day, and ENE by 8pm, with wind speeds remaining at 9.3km/h (5.0kt).

Temperatures will range from 22°C at 2am to 23°C at 8am, peaking at 29°C at 2pm and easing to 23°C by 8pm.

The weather service forecasts a minimum of 20°C and a maximum of 30°C for Saturday, with a rain amount of 10mm and a 60% rain probability.

On Sunday, conditions are expected to improve. The weather service forecasts “partly cloudy” weather at 8am and 8pm.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 19°C, climbing to a maximum of 32°C.

No rainfall is expected.

ALSO READ: Weather alert: Calm conditions with morning fog on Wednesday

Johannesburg: Isolated showers, then fine weather

In Johannesburg, Saturday will start with “showers and thundershowers” at 2am and 8am.

Conditions are expected to turn “partly cloudy” at 2pm before showers, and thundershowers return at 8pm.

Humidity will range from 75% at 2am to 80% at 8am, then drop to 60% at 2pm and remain at 60% at 8pm.

Wind speeds will be 9.3km/h (5.0kt) in the early morning, increasing to 18.5km/h (10.0kt) at 2pm from the NW, before easing back to 9.3km/h (5.0kt) by 8pm.

Temperatures will hover at 19°C at both 2am and 8am, rising to 25°C at 2pm and settling at 23°C at 8pm.

Saturday’s overview shows a minimum of 17°C and a maximum of 27°C, with 3mm of rain expected and a 30% chance of rain.

On Sunday, the weather service forecasts “partly cloudy” conditions at 8am and 8pm. Temperatures will range from a minimum of 17°C to a maximum of 29°C.

No rainfall is expected.

NOW READ: Weather alert: A cloudy and warm Thursday with scattered thundershowers