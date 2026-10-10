Thunderstorms expected in Eastern Cape on Sunday as warm to hot weather grips most of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 11 October 2026.

Thunderstorms are expected in parts of the Eastern Cape on Sunday, 11 October, while warm to hot conditions have been forecast for most parts of South Africa.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 11 October 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of the western and central Eastern Cape.

This could cause localised damage to settlements, livestock, and temporary structures, as well as localised disruptions to communication and power supply.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions over the eastern and central parts of the Northern Cape, in places over the Eastern Cape, and in the southern and central parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

No advisories were issued.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 11 October:

Gauteng:

It will be fine in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches over the northern escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-west.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the south.

North West:

Expect partly cloudy and hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the east.

Free State:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine along the coast, where it will be cool; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot. Isolated showers and thundershowers are possible in the east and central parts, with scattered showers in the south-east.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy conditions in the east with isolated thunderstorms in the extreme north-east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but hot to very hot over the northern interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with morning fog in places in the south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south-east. It will be very hot and windy in places over the interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect early morning fog in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be windy in places over the northern and western interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches are expected in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the east, where it will be fine. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered in the southwest.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.