Tshwane storm causes fatal roof collapse and widespread disruption

Strong winds and heavy hail collapsed a roof, causing a fatality, while multiple Tshwane regions face flooding and blocked roads.

One person tragically died after a roof collapsed because of strong winds and a hailstorm following a severe storm that affected several parts of Tshwane on Monday afternoon.

A severe hailstorm hit the City of Tshwane, affecting several parts of the city.

It resulted in widespread localised disruptions across multiple regions. These included blocked drains, excessive hail accumulation on roads, trees blocking roads, and infrastructure damage.

Strong winds and heavy hail collapse a roof, causing a fatality

The city’s Emergency Services Department (EMS) responded to several emergency calls related to the impact of the storm.

In Bronkhorstspruit in Region 7, the EMS found one person dead. The death occurred after the roof collapsed because of strong winds and the hailstorm.

ALSO READ: Tshwane residents warned that more bad weather possible after storm lashed city on Sunday

“The Emergency Services Department, together with the Regional Operations Coordination Department, are currently on the ground coordinating efforts to ensure clearing of roads, removing and cutting of trees to restore accessibility, and assisting residents dealing with infrastructure damage and flooded households,” EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said.

The city reported that a severe hailstorm impacted five regions within Tshwane.

Affected areas

The following areas experienced the impact:

Region 2: Doornpoort, Wonderboom, Sinoville, Annlin and Montana

Region 3: Danville, Daspoort, Atteridgeville, Lotus Gardens

Region 4: Centurion

Region 5: K54 Road

Region 7: Bronkhorstspruit

Residents in the affected areas faced significant storm-related challenges. These included blocked stormwater drains, heavy hail deposits on main and secondary roads, localised flooding in low-lying areas, and obstructed routes requiring clearing and traffic management.

ALSO READ: Brace for very bad weather in Joburg and other parts of SA this weekend

“Residents are urged to exercise caution when travelling, avoid waterlogged or hail-covered roads, and report emergency-related incidents, particularly flooding, to the city’s Emergency Services Command Centre,” Radebe-Kgiba said.

Forecasters expect severe thunderstorms with flooding, hail, and damaging winds to continue across Gauteng on Tuesday.

Yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms. The warning concerns localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges.

Saws also predict large amounts of small hail and strong, damaging winds. These are expected over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and the southwestern and southeastern parts of Limpopo.