Warm and sunny weekend ahead for Capetonians

Check the Cape Town weather forecast including temperatures, wind and rain chances for the weekend.

Cape Town residents can expect a dry, mostly sunny weekend after a cloudy Friday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Temperatures were forecast to peak at 24°C on Saturday.

Cloudy Friday and a breezy start

Saws said the city sat at 14°C at 7:39am on Friday, 9 October.

According to the weather service, wind speeds reached 18.52 km/h, or 10 knots.

The forecast called for a cloudy day, with temperatures ranging from 12°C to 20°C.

Saws described the week ahead as mostly cloudy after the weekend, with daily highs of between 19°C and 20°C from Monday to Wednesday.

Warm and sunny Saturday

Saturday has been forecast to be the warmest day of the weekend.

According to Saws, temperatures will range between 13°C and 24°C, with no rain expected.

The day is due to begin with “high level clouds” at 2am, with temperatures forecast at 14°C.

By 8am, Saws forecast “clear skies”, with the sunshine set to continue until the evening.

The temperature is forecast to reach 22°C at 2pm, with humidity dropping to 55%.

Saws said winds will ease from 18.52 km/h to 9.26 km/h by 8pm, when it will still be “clear skies” at 17°C.

Sunrise is predicted for 6:10am and sunset for 6:56pm.

Slightly cooler Sunday with a calm evening

Sunday is forecast to be a little cooler, with temperatures of between 14°C and 23°C.

Saws predicted a 0% chance of rain fr the day.

According to the weather service, the morning will be “partly cloudy” at 8am, with a temperature of 16°C and 85% humidity.

Winds are expected to blow from the south-south-west at 9.26 km/h.

Conditions are forecast to clear by the evening, with Saws saying it would be “clear skies” again at 8pm, with the same 16°C and 85% humidity.

Sunrise will be at 6:09am, and the sun is due to set at 6:56pm.