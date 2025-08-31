Warm weather expected for most of SA on first day of spring

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 1 September 2025.

Most parts of South Africa will be warm on Monday as the country welcomes the first day of spring.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) predicts that the majority of the country will experience fine conditions, ranging from warm to hot.

It, however, said it may be cloudy and cool along the KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape coast, with rain likely in these areas.

Weather warnings

The weather service also warned that Limpopo, the western parts of North West, the central and western parts of Free State and the north-eastern parts of Northern Cape will see conditions that could lead to fires.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 1 September:

Gauteng:

Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga:

Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the Highveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm to hot.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot.

Free State:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot.

Northern Cape:

Fine, windy and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme south-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in places in the east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-easterly, while becoming moderate to fresh easterly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cool with light rain along the coast in the morning. It will become partly cloudy in the extreme north and the extreme south-west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southeasterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy and cold with isolated rain and showers but scattered along the coast except in the northwest where it will partly cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm but cold in the extreme south. Isolated showers and rain are expected except in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

READ NEXT: Tshwane delays reopening of public pools ‘due to unforeseen challenges’