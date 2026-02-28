Warning of severe thunderstorms in these provinces on Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 1 March 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast cloudy conditions over the eastern parts of the country for Sunday, 1 March 2026. Otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and warm to cool, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers possible over the central and eastern parts of the country.

Weather warnings for 1 March 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and North West.

The storms will bring heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, and could lead to flooding and damage to infrastructure.

It also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves leading to damage to coastal infrastructure and difficulty in navigation at sea between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay until Monday morning.

Fire warning

Saws also warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the southern part of the Free State, south-eastern part of Northern Cape, extreme south-western part of North West, northern part of Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 1 March:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a fine and warm day, becoming partly cloudy from late morning with scattered afternoon thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Fine weather in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be very hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Residents can expect fine conditions in the morning, otherwise becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the southwestern Bushveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot weather, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme west.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the central part where it will be fine.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly during early morning, becoming moderate easterly from late morning.

Western Cape:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and cool conditions with showers and rain in the south-west spreading to the east from midday.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly but strong along the south coast.

Region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with light showers along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers and light rain and showers in the evening south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be a partly cloudy cloudy and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot in the north-east. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly but light to moderate southerly to south-westerly in the extreme south, spreading to Cape St. Lucia by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: “High”.

