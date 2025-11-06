WATCH: Heavy rain causes flooding in Joburg and Ekurhuleni

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain have led to flooding in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni

Residents and motorists have been advised to remain cautious in Gauteng, as heavy rain has resulted in flooding in parts of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Flooding was reported in several areas on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Gauteng Provincial Joint Operations Committee (JOC), Alberton, Bedfordview (N3/Gilloolys interchange), Crown Mines, Primrose, Krugersdorp, Buccleuch and Sunninghill are experiencing flooding.

This comes after the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over Gauteng from 2pm on Thursday to 3am on Friday.

⚠️ ALERT: THE SA WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WARNING FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS



📆WHEN: 6/7 NOVEMBER 2025



⏰TIME: 14:00 ON THURSDAY UNTIL 02:59 ON FRIDAY



📈RAIN PROBABILITY: 50%



📍AREA: ENTIRE GAUTENG



🔴POTENTIAL THREATS:

•LOCALISED FLOODING

•SMALL HAIL

The weather service said the thunderstorms would be accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, large amounts of small hail, and lightning. It warned of damage to infrastructure, property, vehicles, and livestock.

It particularly warned of localised flooding on susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety also urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads during the wet weather conditions.

“Avoid low-lying areas prone to flooding and never attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Reduce your speed, switch on your headlights, and maintain a safe following distance to ensure your safety and that of other road users,” the department said.

Videos of flooding in Gauteng

Social media videos captured flooding at Golden Walk Shopping Centre in Germiston, both inside and outside the mall.

According to reports, the N12/R24 side of the Gillooly’s Interchange has been flooded since 12:30pm due to the heavy rain. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Videos also showed flooding in Alberton, with vehicles seen submerged in water.

Safety for driving in the rain

The golden rules for driving in the rain are the following:

Avoid crossing flooded roads and rivers.

Move to higher ground if water levels are rising.

Do not shelter under trees or open areas during lightning.

Do not cross high-voltage conduits.

If travelling, switch on lights, use wipers, reduce speed and increase following distances.

Be alert!

