Watch out for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng

The weather service advises residents to keep caution as thunderstorms loom.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Thursday.

There will also be storm across Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

“These storms may cause very heavy rain and frequent lightning in a short space of time,” The South African Weather Service said.

Residents advised to move with caution

The impact will also cause:

Damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock.

Disruption to municipal and other essential services (Education, health, communication and power supply).

Flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

Vehicle accidents. Service disruption due to power surges/ disruptions.



The service said Friday’s weather shows cloudy conditions in the eastern parts of the country. Partly cloudy and warm to cool with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

“The South African Weather Services will continue to monitor weather conditions and issue severe weather warnings when the need arises,” it added.

