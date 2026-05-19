Weather alert: Coastal winds threaten sea navigation as showers and fog sweep provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 20 May 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of damaging coastal winds between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas. Inland provinces expect cool mornings, fog and isolated thundershowers through Wednesday afternoon.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 20 May 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 19 – 20 May 2026.

Cloudy to partly cloudy & cold to cool conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible over most parts of the country except in places over the central parts.

#saws #weather pic.twitter.com/7QJeyyKquj — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 19, 2026

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 20 May 2026

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging coastal winds that may cause difficulty with navigation at sea, expected between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 20 May 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool weather.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in places in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the northern interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain except in the south.

North West:

Morning fog awaits North West residents in the extreme east; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the western parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog in the east; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the western parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with fog in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cold and cloudy in the south. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the central parts and eastern parts but scattered in the south-east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather in the west with morning fog in place over the north-western part; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered. in the north-eastern part.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool with light showers along the coast and in the extreme west.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy along the coast, where light morning rain is expected in places.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the morning and evening along the coast and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.